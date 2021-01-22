Mick McCarthy confirmed as Cardiff boss following Neil Harris sacking

Cardiff City have confirmed the appointment of Mick McCarthy as manager following the sacking of Neil Harris.

Harris was dismissed after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat at home to QPR, which leaves Cardiff 15th in the Championship - 13 points adrift of the play-off places and nine above the relegation zone.

The Welsh club moved swiftly to identify a replacement in former Republic of Ireland manager McCarthy. The 61-year-old, who has also managed Millwall, Sunderland, Wolves and Ipswich, had been without a role since leaving Cypriot side APOEL earlier this month after just eight games in charge.

"I'm delighted to be here," McCarthy told Cardiff City TV. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity.

"I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players' faces. If we do that, then we'll get smiles back on the fans.

"We've got a good squad of players and I'm looking forward to getting down to work."

McCarthy comes in alongside assistant manager Terry Connor, while James Rowberry and Andy Dibble remain in their roles as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Cardiff have now lost their last six matches in all competitions following the defeat to QPR, with their last win coming against Birmingham on December 16.

The Bluebirds return to action on Wednesday against Barnsley, the club where McCarthy began his playing career, before facing another of the Irishman's former teams, Millwall, on January 30.

Cardiff owner Vincent Tan told the club's website: "I'd like to personally welcome Mick and Terry to our football club and wish them the very best of luck.

"I've enjoyed the brief talk I've had with Mick and I'm confident that he's the right man to take on the responsibility of improving our performances and fortunes."

Bamba: McCarthy can bring back confidence

Cardiff defender Sol Bamba says he is disappointed Harris has left the club welcomed the appointment of McCarthy.

"At this level we all know that experience is massive," Bamba told The Football Show.

"You need to know the league inside out. I think Mick McCarthy knows the league very well. He has proven at this level that he can be very, very good.

"I think we need someone to come and put the smiles back on our faces and give confidence back to the players, because you can see at the minute that the whole team is low on confidence.

"He's got experience, I believe he can come and do that. So hopefully, if he got the job, he can come in and start changing the results."

Bamba believes McCarthy could also help him with his own aspirations to become a manager after retirement.

"I know Mick from outside football, we've been in touch. He's a good man and has always given me good advice," added Bamba.

"If it was him, I'm sure he will help me develop and get better for me to become a manager. But the main thing for me at the minute is Cardiff City.

"Nobody is above the club. I feel bad and sad when I see the club in this position. We should be higher but the table never lies, so it's up to us to get back on the training pitch with the new manager and start turning things around."