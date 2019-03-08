Wilfried Zaha crucial to Crystal Palace success against Brighton, says Roy Hodgson

0:45 Roy Hodgson says it is important Wilfried Zaha produces his best when Crystal Palace take on Brighton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Roy Hodgson says it is important Wilfried Zaha produces his best when Crystal Palace take on Brighton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha will be crucial to Crystal Palace's chances of beating bitter rivals Brighton on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Palace host the Seagulls at Selhurst Park and will be looking to avenge the 3-1 defeat they suffered at the Amex Stadium in December.

Zaha has five goals in his last five games, as well as five goals in nine appearances against Brighton, and Hodgson wants him to lead from the front once again on Saturday.

He said: "He's a very important player for us, there's no question of that. Each team will have a player that they think is crucial to their chances of winning, and Wilf is the obvious name to bring forward when it comes to Crystal Palace.

"He's been doing very well lately, scoring goals and assisting, but also his general play has been very good.

"It's important for us that he produces his best form tomorrow because we know that a Wilf Zaha in good form is a major headache for any team in the Premier League."

Following this weekend's Premier League fixtures, England manager Gareth Southgate will name his first squad in four months for the fixtures against the Czech Republic and Montenegro later this month.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's impressive form for Palace has led to suggestions he may be included in Southgate's squad, although there have been reports that DR Congo may try to tempt him to alter his international allegiance.

The right-back has two caps for England U21s, but qualifies for DR Congo through his parents and is yet to represent any nation in a senior competitive game.

However, Hodgson encouraged Wan-Bissaka to continue to represent the country of his birth, saying: "He was born and brought up here in England. He's got a liaison with his parents to Congo, but he's been a very important part of Aidy Boothroyd's U21 team.

Wan-Bissaka has three assists in 29 games for the Eagles this season

"I don't see any signs of him wishing to change allegiance and I personally hope he doesn't. I do understand sometimes players who are never going to get a chance to play for their country, playing for the country of their parents' birth.

"But he's already playing for England, so I don't know where these stories come from."