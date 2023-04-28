Ref Watch: Should West Ham have been given a penalty against Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara handball?

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the midweek's action...

INCIDENT: With West Ham losing 2-1, Danny Ings' prod forward hits the hand of Thiago Alcantara in the box. VAR looked at the incident and stuck with the referee's decision of "no penalty". West Ham manager David Moyes was furious at the full-time whistle and says VAR has "no respect" for his team.

VERDICT: No penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: I think he's breaking his fall.

I spoke to three ex-pros last night: one said penalty, two said no penalty. That's how tough a decision it is.

Everybody is split between penalty and not a penalty. I think the referee relays back that he thinks Thiago is falling, he's breaking his fall and it strikes his arm. I understand that.

The VAR looks at it and he has to judge whether it is a clear and obvious error. If you speak to 100 people, 50 would say yes and 50 would say no.

The VAR can't say: go and have a look. It has to have reason. There is so much traction of penalty and no penalty, it is one that can go either way. In that case, the VAR is indebted to the referee and has to go back to him and say: it's your decision.

If the VAR had the power to say: "I'm not sure - go and see what you think." The referee could look at it and say "no penalty". That would sit better with people.

INCIDENT: Ruben Dias is accused of kicking out on the back of Ben White's leg after the Arsenal defender fouled his Manchester City counterpart late in the first half. Referee Michael Oliver booked Dias for his involvement in the incident.

VERDICT: Yellow card the right decision

DERMOT SAYS: It is sheer petulance. Ben White and Ruben Dias were going at each other. Dias flicks his foot out but you could never say it is violent conduct. That was the making of the game, a great advert for football. A masterclass from refereeing, one you could learn a lot from.

INCIDENT: Ollie Watkins was adjudged to have been fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo in the penalty area. The referee did not award a penalty, believing the Fulham defender got the ball. VAR agreed with the decision.

VERDICT: Incorrect call, it's a penalty

DERMOT SAYS: I'm surprised. I think Watkins get to it with a right foot and moves the ball away. Tosin comes in and gets nothing of the ball. I think the Fulham defender is very, very lucky. The referee has feel that Tosin got there first, but in my opinion. That is a penalty.

INCIDENT: Sam Johnstone concedes a penalty on Pedro Neto for a high lunge, with the Crystal Palace goalkeeper coming off his feet to make the challenge. The referee awards the penalty and gives Johnstone a yellow card.

VERDICT: It's a penalty, but should be a red card.

DERMOT SAYS: I watched his game live, I am surprised he didn't get a red card. He gets a piece of the ball, but he's over the top of the ball. Whether getting the ball saves him, only the referee knows. But getting the ball is not a justification, you saw Casemiro getting sent off for Manchester United vs Southampton for going over the ball. Johnstone's one is a worse tackle with the way he lunges him.

INCIDENT: Minutes after picking up a yellow card, Victor Lindelof fouls Tottenham attacker Heung-Min Son in the first half. Referee Anthony Taylor awards a foul but does not give any further punishment to the Manchester United defender, leaving Ryan Mason furious that Lindelof was not sent off for a second booking.

VERDICT: Correct decision, no second yellow card

DERMOT SAYS: The next foul after a yellow card isn't necessarily a red card. It's a foul, the referee has a great view of it. But you can see Fred can mop up the ball so he's not stopping a promising attack. It's clumsy, careless.

INCIDENT: Jan Bednarek is accused of handling Ryan Christie's cross in the second half. The referee did not give a penalty in real time and VAR agreed with the decision after a short check. Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil says he wants clarification on the handball rule after this call.

VERDICT: Correct decision, no penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: O'Neil would be more frustrated if that was given against him in their next game. The ball is blasted in, it strikes Bednarek's arm - there is no doubt about that.

He is moving, running and he has not made himself bigger, his arms are only a little bit away from the body. Is the arm in an unnatural position? For me, no. That's where his arms are meant to be when he is running.

INCIDENT: Brandon Thomas-Asante is fouled by Max Lowe right on the penalty area line. The referee awards a free-kick to West Brom but there is doubt about whether the foul is in the area.

VERDICT: Incorrect decision, it's a penalty.

DERMOT SAYS: This is all about location. You can see where it takes place. It starts in the penalty box and he falls outside the penalty area. Lowe is very lucky.

The referee is not sure where it is. Is it on the line our outside? The replay shows it is on the line. It is very, very tight. Without VAR, you would struggle to give it. If you're not sure, the referee will err on the side of caution and give a free kick.

INCIDENT: Luton forward Cameron Archer goes down under Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen's challenge and the referee awards a penalty, which the hosts convert to go 2-1 up with just over 10 minutes left.

VERDICT: Incorrect decision, it's not a penalty

DERMOT SAYS: The goalkeeper does everything he should do to get out of the way. He arches his back, he moves his arms away. The player has thrown himself, but he's off balance and goes down. It's not a penalty, but not a dive. Take the third option: goal kick.