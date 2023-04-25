Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace: Joachim Andersen’s early own goal and Ruben Neves’ late penalty take home side away from danger

Wolves moved away from relegation danger and level with Crystal Palace following a tense 2-0 win over the Eagles at Molineux.

Ruben Neves' right-wing corner ricocheted into the net off the legs of Palace defender Joachim Andersen early in the game and the Wolves captain sealed the win from the penalty spot in stoppage-time after Sam Johnstone's foul on Pedro Neto.

The in-form away side pushed for an equaliser for long periods of the second half with Eberechi Eze twice going close as nerves jangled inside Molineux. But some desperate defending was enough for Wolves to cling on, the pressure lifted late on by the penalty.

The victory, a third in four games for the team that were bottom of the Premier League table at Christmas when Julen Lopetegui took charge, moves Wolves up one place to 13th. More significantly, it takes them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (8), Semedo (6), Dawson (8), Kilman (7), Bueno (8), Neves (9), Lemina (7), Nunes (6), Hwang (7), Cunha (6), Costa (7).



Subs: Gomes (6), Toti (5), Traore (6), Collins (n/a), Neto (n/a).



Crystal Palace: Johnstone (4), Richards (6), Guehi (6), Andersen (4), Mitchell (6), Lokonga (6), Milivojevic (6), Hughes (6), Ayew (6), Eze (7), Olise (7).



Subs: Ward (6), Schlupp (6), Edouard (6), Mateta (n/a).



Player of the match: Ruben Neves.

How Wolves won it at Molineux

The pressure had been on Wolves going into the game with Lopetegui urging the home crowd to help raise his players after they were beaten by Leicester on Saturday. Their chances may have been helped by the changes made by Roy Hodgson.

The Palace boss pointed to a packed schedule in making four changes to the team, handing rare starts to Will Hughes and Luka Milivojevic. Perhaps that impacted their fluency in the early stages because Wolves' strong start put them in control from the outset.

The restored Hugo Bueno raided down the left throughout and it was from his cross that the lively Diego Costa forced the corner from which Wolves opened the scoring. Costa has scored only goal since arriving at the club but his presence has become a real asset.

Team news Julen Lopetegui made three changes to the team that lost at Leicester with Ruben Neves returning in place of Joao Gomes, while Hugo Bueno replaced Toti Gomes at left-back and Hwang Hee-chan came in for Pablo Sarabia.



Roy Hodgson made four changes to his Crystal Palace team. Two of them mirrored the changes made in the second half against Everton with Will Hughes in for Odsonne Edouard and Luka Milivojevic in for Cheick Doucoure. The others to come in were Albert Lokongo and Chris Richards.

Palace's in-form players began to have an influence as the game wore on, Michael Olise probing and Eberechi Eze fizzing a shot towards goal. It was Albert Lokonga who had the best chance of the first half - his effort being kept out by the left hand of Jose Sa.

As Wolves retreated, tensions rose and Eze had further attempts from distance that had the home crowd anxious. But Johnstone's poor touch in stoppage-time led to an over-the-top challenge on substitute Neto that could easily have seen the goalkeeper sent off.

Neves beat him from the spot anyway, sending supporters in the Sir Jack Hayward Stand behind the goal into relief-fuelled delirium. It has been a challenging season for both of these teams. Both can now surely look forward to giving it another go next time around.

FPL Stats: Wolves 2-0 Crystal Palace Goals Neves Assists Neves, Neto Own goals Andersen Bonus points Neves (3), Sa (2), Bueno (1)

Lopetegui praises home supporters

Wolves' home form has carried them away from the relegation zone, winning their last three games at Molineux without conceding a goal. Lopetegui had called for the supporters to create an atmosphere and was satisfied by what he heard.

"I think we have won the last matches because we have had a big energy from our fans in big moments when we have suffered," said the Wolves boss. "That is why I think player number 12 is the fans and we are very happy."

Hodgson pleased with performance

Hodgson was satisfied with the performance of his Palace team even though the result did not go their way. "We had such a lot of ball in the second half and some of the football was good," he said afterwards.

"Lots of corner kicks but they defended the crosses well. It was very hard, especially towards the end when they went to a back five, to get the space to score the equaliser I thought we were going to get and deserved.

"We give away a penalty and end up losing 2-0 but I don't think that is a fair reflection of what happened."

Wolves' win in stats

Wolves have won three in a row at Molineux in the Premier League for only the second time ever, also doing so in November 2021.

Wolves and Crystal Palace ended this game as the two most carded sides in the Premier League this season, courtesy of 73 yellows and six reds for Wolves and 73 yellows and three reds for the Eagles.

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen's own-goal (2 mins 22 secs) was the earliest own-goal in a Premier League game since Luke Shaw for Manchester United against Newcastle in October 2020.

Andersen is just the third Crystal Palace player to score two own-goals in a single Premier League season, after Tony Popovic and Damien Delaney.

Ruben Neves has scored all eight of his Premier League penalties, with only Yaya Toure (11/11) and Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) posting better 100% conversion rates in the history of the competition.

Wolves head to Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League with kick-off at 3pm.

Crystal Palace also play again in four days' time when they host West Ham at Selhurst Park. Kick-off 12.30pm.

April 29: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 6: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

April 29: West Ham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 12.30pm

May 6: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 13: Bournemouth (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Fulham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Nottingham Forest (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm