Ashley Young: Burnley in talks with ex-England international over free transfer from Inter Milan

Burnley are in advanced talks with Ashley Young's representatives over a free transfer.

The former England international, who turns 36 next month, is in discussions over a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Both parties are increasingly hopeful a deal can be completed.

Young has huge respect for Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who was his captain at Watford when he started his professional career.

Young is set to depart Inter Milan this summer after turning down a new deal at the San Siro, and held talks over a possible return to Watford.

He made 34 appearances this season as Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years, although manager Antonio Conte left the club just days after their final fixture over the club's plans to reduce spending.

Young joined Inter in January 2020 from Manchester United, for whom he made 261 appearances and won a Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.