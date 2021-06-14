Ashley Young: Burnley in talks with ex-England international over free transfer from Inter Milan

Ashley Young's representatives are in talks with Burnley over a one-year deal with an option for a further 12 months; Burnley boss Sean Dyche was Young's captain when he made the breakthrough at Watford

By Sky Sports News

Monday 14 June 2021 10:59, UK

Inter Milan travel to Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia at 2pm
Image: Ashley Young turned down a new contract at Inter Milan

Burnley are in advanced talks with Ashley Young's representatives over a free transfer.

The former England international, who turns 36 next month, is in discussions over a one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Both parties are increasingly hopeful a deal can be completed.

Young has huge respect for Burnley boss Sean Dyche, who was his captain at Watford when he started his professional career.

Young is set to depart Inter Milan this summer after turning down a new deal at the San Siro, and held talks over a possible return to Watford.

Trending

He made 34 appearances this season as Inter won their first Serie A title in 11 years, although manager Antonio Conte left the club just days after their final fixture over the club's plans to reduce spending.

Also See:

Young joined Inter in January 2020 from Manchester United, for whom he made 261 appearances and won a Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Win £100,000 with Super 6!

Super 6 is back for Euro 2020. Could you land the £100,000 on Sunday? Play for free, entries by 2pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports