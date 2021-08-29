Burnley sign Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on five-year deal

Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on a five-year deal.

It is understood Sean Dyche's side have paid a fee of around €15m (£12.9m) to the Ligue 1 club for the 24-year-old.

Cornet told the Clarets website: "I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world.

Image: Burnley boss Sean Dyche

"I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve."

Burnley say that Cornet, who can play on either wing or left-back, will join up with the squad following the international break.

Cornet scored 51 goals in a seven-year stay with Lyon. He was sent off on his last appearance for the club in their 3-0 defeat to Angers in Ligue 1 two weeks ago.

He also has Champions League experience and scored in Lyon's quarter-final win over Manchester City in August 2020.