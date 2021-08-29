Burnley sign Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on five-year deal

Burnley have signed Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet from Lyon on a five-year deal.
It is understood Sean Dyche's side have paid a fee of around €15m (£12.9m) to the Ligue 1 club for the 24-year-old.
Cornet told the Clarets website: "I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world.
"I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve."
Burnley say that Cornet, who can play on either wing or left-back, will join up with the squad following the international break.
Trending
- Tuchel has transformed Chelsea's defence
- Jose: Ronaldo back to Man Utd is perfect business
- Meticulous Bielsa getting his message across at Leeds
- Belgian GP grid: Russell at the front | Norris takes penalty
- Jake Paul nearly sparks brawl at intense weigh-in
- Arteta angry with Xhaka red; Pep: Trust Arteta
- Will Ronaldo return pay off for Man Utd?
- Neville: Chelsea showed title-winning qualities
- Spurs in talks for Barca right-back Royal
- Russell in the middle of Verstappen vs Hamilton
Cornet scored 51 goals in a seven-year stay with Lyon. He was sent off on his last appearance for the club in their 3-0 defeat to Angers in Ligue 1 two weeks ago.
He also has Champions League experience and scored in Lyon's quarter-final win over Manchester City in August 2020.