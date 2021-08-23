Brandon Williams: Manchester United left-back closing in on loan move to Norwich City

Brandon Williams has completed a medical ahead of joining Norwich City on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old's move to Carrow Road for the 2021/22 campaign is expected to be completed on Monday.

Williams is set to become Norwich's 10th arrival during the summer transfer window, with Billy Gilmour (loan from Chelsea), Christos Tzolis (PAOK), Angus Gunn (Southampton), Ben Gibson (Burnley), Josh Sargent, and Milot Rashica (both Werder Bremen) having joined the club.

Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons are the current starting full-backs for Norwich, but Williams is being signed to challenge the Greece international for a starting spot at left-back.

Williams has also been a long-term target for Southampton and Newcastle, but United have been reluctant to loan him out in previous windows.

Williams, a product of Manchester United's academy, has seen his minutes on the pitch restricted by the form of Luke Shaw at left-back, while Alex Telles is also competing for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first XI.

He was an unused substitute for United's 5-1 opening Premier League victory over Leeds and Solskjaer did not name the defender in his matchday squad for Sunday's 1-1 draw away at Southampton.

Williams broke into the first team two seasons ago and has registered 50 appearances in all competitions since making his debut in a Carabao Cup tie against Rochdale in 2019. He signed a four-year contract extension with United last summer with the option of a further year.

Norwich have begun life back in the Premier League by conceding eight goals in their opening two defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

