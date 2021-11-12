Norwich City: Frank Lampard and Dean Smith leading contenders to replace Daniel Farke as head coach

Frank Lampard and Dean Smith are in a two-horse race to be appointed Norwich City's head coach, but neither have decided if they want it.

Former England international Lampard, 43, and Smith, sacked as Aston Villa head coach on Sunday, have both held talks remotely with the Norwich hierarchy this week.

Further talks are planned later on Friday with Lampard, who is currently in Dubai, and his representatives over a first return to management since he was sacked by Chelsea in January.

Smith, 50, who is visiting his son in New York, is understood to have impressed in his interview, boasting an in-depth knowledge of the squad, playing style and culture of the club.

Image: Dean Smith was sacked by Aston Villa on Sunday after a fifth straight Premier League defeat

He is seen as a good fit for the club with a similar ethos, and vast experience in the Premier League and Championship with Aston Villa and Brentford.

Lampard is seen to offer a very different set of skills and is viewed as a young and inspirational manager, whose name and standing in the game would help attract top players.

Former England goalkeeper David James believes Frank Lampard would be a 'good choice' for the vacant managerial job at Norwich

Norwich sacked Daniel Farke hours after he recorded the club's first Premier League victory of the season at Brentford on Saturday.

The Canaries are bottom of the Premier League with five points from 11 games and their next game is at home against Southampton on November 20.

The Norwich board and sporting director Stuart Webber have been impressed by both candidates so far.

Norwich were also previously keen to speak to Bodo Glimt head coach Kjetil Knutsen.

Knutsen, who is also attracting interest from Molde, has turned Bodo Glimt from relegation candidates to first-time Norwegian champions. They beat Roma 6-1 last month in the UEFA Conference League.

Norwich also initially had Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on their shortlist for the vacancy.

Norwich see this appointment as a key one for the future direction of the club and will take their time.

A decision over Farke's successor is not expected until Sunday at the earliest.