Marc Bircham in line for Queens Park Rangers job

Marc Bircham is in the running for the vacant manager role at QPR

Marc Bircham is the latest candidate under consideration by QPR after he was interviewed for the vacant manager's job.

The former Rangers midfielder served as assistant under Ian Holloway last season.

Bircham, 40, coached many of the young players QPR are keen to either nurture or introduce to the first team next season.

Rangers are not expected to appoint Steve McClaren's successor before tomorrow night's trip to Millwall, which will again be overseen by caretaker manager John Eustace.

A positive result at The Den may buy the club more time to make their decision.

Tim Sherwood remains the front-runner to replace McClaren, but QPR have also spoken to Nigel Pearson, Darren Moore, Steve Cotterill and Michael Appleton.

Rangers already have a below-average playing budget for the Championship of around £25m - but need to slash that figure to around £11m next year.

They are currently five points above the bottom three.

