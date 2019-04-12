Tim Sherwood to hold talks with QPR over vacant manager's position

Tim Sherwood is in the frame for the QPR job

Tim Sherwood is expected to hold talks with QPR next week over the vacant manager’s position, Sky Sports News understands.

The ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa boss remains the first choice of Rangers' director of football Les Ferdinand, who played with and worked with him at Spurs.

Michael Appleton and Mark Warburton are also understood to remain high in the running as candidates to take over from the sacked Steve McClaren at Loftus Road.

The west London club have spoken to a number of others who have shown interest in the role, including former midfielder Marc Bircham, Nigel Pearson, Darren Moore and Steve Cotterill.

Former Derby and Stoke boss Gary Rowett, who had also been initially identified as a top candidate, is no longer believed to be in contention.

QPR are understood to be looking for someone to develop younger players, with their Championship playing budget set to be slashed to around £11m from £25m next season.