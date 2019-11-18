Barnsley open talks with Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber about manager vacancy

Barnsley want to speak to Wolfsberger boss Gerhard Struber

Wolfsberger president Dietmar Riegler has confirmed Barnsley have opened talks over hiring their manager Gerhard Struber.

Riegler previously told Austrian newspaper Kleine Zeitung that he has "received a call from Barnsley" and talks remain ongoing over a potential switch.

It is understood there could be a decision from the Austrian club on Monday on whether they will let the 42-year-old press ahead with the move. Wolfsberger have been trying to secure a potential successor.

It is understood there is a general agreement between the clubs over compensation.

2:01 Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke Highlights from the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke

Sky Austria correspondent David Eder has reported that Struber has not taken training with the Wolfsberger squad on Monday and the session is being led by his assistant Mohamed Sahli.

Struber only joined the Austrian Bundesliga club earlier this year but has guided them to third in the division this season.

Barnsley - without a boss since sacking Daniel Stendel last month - have been scouring Europe for his replacement.

IFK Gothenburg head coach Poya Asbaghi reportedly turned down the role last month.

Sky Sports News previously reported the former Ingolstadt manager Jens Keller had also been interviewed for the vacancy and was at Oakwell for the 2-2 draw against Bristol City on November 1.

Despite guiding Barnsley to a return to the Championship last season, the Tykes parted company with Stendel after their poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.