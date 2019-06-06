Bailey Peacock-Farrell hopes to stay at Leeds but wants regular first-team football

0:39 Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he may have to leave the club if he is not first choice at Elland Road. Leeds goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell says he may have to leave the club if he is not first choice at Elland Road.

The 22-year-old would like to stay at Leeds and has a year remaining on his contract but, after starting for much of the season, he was on the bench behind Kiko Casilla in the play-offs.

Asked about his targets for next season, Peacock-Farrell told Sky Sports: "Club-wise, I couldn't tell you.

"I've spoken to the owner. He mentioned a few things in terms of the plans for me next year.

"They said they want to offer me a new deal which is great, but that was two or three weeks ago and I haven't heard anything since.

"The aim for me is to be number one at Leeds and play at Leeds but, if that is not the case, I may have to look elsewhere.

Leeds missed out on promotion when they lost to Derby in the Championship play-offs

"I have to be selfish and think of my career and I have to try and keep progressing. I can't afford to stall in any way."

He added: "To maybe miss another season, let's say I will be number two at Leeds, I can't afford that.

"Obviously I want to play for Northern Ireland as well and to do that I need to be playing at the highest possible level that I can do.

"This summer is going to be important as to where I'll be.

"What I would want is to play for Leeds but that is a discussion that needs to happen with the owner and the manager and, if that doesn't go the way it's planned, I will have to look elsewhere."