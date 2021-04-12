Stuart Dallas says Marcelo Bielsa gave Leeds United the belief they could win at Man City

Stuart Dallas says Marcelo Bielsa gave Leeds United the belief that they could go to Manchester City and get a win.

Leeds pulled off a remarkable 2-1 victory away to champions-elect City on Saturday with Dallas scoring both goals, the second coming in stoppage time.

Bielsa's side had to play the whole of the second half with 10 men after Liam Cooper was dismissed for a lunge on Gabriel Jesus shortly before the break.

But Dallas insists there is always a belief in Leeds' squad that they can upset the odds wherever they play.

"You've just got to look at the game on Saturday," the Northern Ireland international told Sky Sports News. "We went to Manchester City to win the game, whether people call us crazy or naïve that's their opinion.

"He (Bielsa) showed a belief in us that we can go to these places and get a result. Of course we're not going to win the league but we're more than capable of putting in a performance and we've shown that throughout the season.

"We've been criticised at times for how we've played and again it's a matter of opinion but that just shows what type of manager he is.

"He gives us, as players, the belief. He does everything he can, him and his staff throughout the week, to give us the best opportunity to go to these places and get a result.

"Of course like on Saturday when you go down to 10 men the game plan changes but you've seen how we defended, we were close to each other in defence, we got tackles in and we ran forward at the right times.

"I'm sure he may not take credit for getting that result but believe me he had a big part to play in it.

"He's different, he's unique the way he sees a game and there would have been no prouder man on Saturday than him. Deep down inside he'll be buzzing.

"He just wants to see us do the best we can do. He sets very high standards and we have come to demand it of ourselves now.

"It's great to work under a manager like him, it's incredible the transformation he's made in my career. I've worked under a lot of good managers in the past but for him to believe in me and show confidence in me has been incredible. He's been a joy to work with and hopefully there are a few more years to come yet."