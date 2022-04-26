Sky Bet EFL permutations: Who can go up and down this week?

One title could be won, two promotions secured and two more relegations sealed on Tuesday night in the Sky Bet EFL.

Here, we take you through the pivotal games being played across the Championship, League One and League Two.

Tuesday April 26

Barnsley vs Blackpool (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football Red Button

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football

Swansea vs Bournemouth (7.45pm)

Wednesday April 27

Middlesbrough vs Cardiff (7.45pm) - Live on Sky Sports Football

What has already been decided?

On Easter Monday, Wayne Rooney's Derby were relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1986, following a narrow 1-0 defeat against QPR.

Fulham sealed an immediate return to the Premier League on Tuesday April 19, when Aleksandar Mitrovic reached the 40-goal mark in a comprehensive 3-0 win at home to Preston.

Three days later, Barnsley were relegated to Sky Bet League One after losing 2-1 to Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium, a result that led to the end of Poya Asbaghi's tenure as Tykes boss by mutual consent.

Peterborough completed the relegation picture on Saturday April 23, when a 1-0 loss to promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest curtailed any hopes of keeping their survival bid alive.

What could happen on Tuesday night?

Ups

Fulham will be champions if their result against Nottingham Forest is better than the one Bournemouth achieve at Swansea.

Nottingham Forest will book themselves a play-off spot if they manage to avoid defeat at Fulham.

Tuesday April 26

Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday (7.45pm)

Portsmouth vs Wigan (7.45pm)

Sunderland vs Rotherham (7.45pm)

What has already been decided?

Crewe became the first team in English football's top four divisions to be relegated after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Doncaster on Saturday April 9.

What could happen on Tuesday night?

Ups

Wigan are on the verge of promotion to the Championship, but will secure it on Tuesday night if they avoid defeat at Portsmouth.

Sunderland can book themselves a spot in the play-offs if they win against Rotherham, and Sheffield Wednesday lose at Fleetwood.

Downs

Due to inferior goal difference, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon are both on the cusp of relegation. Neither play on Tuesday night, but will see their relegations confirmed if Fleetwood avoid defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Tuesday April 26

What has already been decided?

On Good Friday, Scunthorpe were relegated from the Sky Bet EFL after 72 years, following a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Oldham joined them on Saturday April 23, becoming the first former Premier League club to drop into non-League after losing 2-1 to Salford, in a game that finished behind closed doors after protesting Latics fans halted the game after 79 minutes.

Earlier on in the day, a goalless draw against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium saw Forest Green promoted to Sky Bet League One for the first time in their history.

What could happen on Tuesday night?

Ups

Exeter will be promoted if they beat Barrow.