Millwall: Two more members of first-team coaching staff test positive for coronavirus

All senior coaching staff at Millwall are now self-isolating; U23s manager Kevin Nugent, player/coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce will oversee Millwall's next two Championship matches before Gary Rowett's return on November 2

Tuesday 27 October 2020 14:56, UK

A general view of The Den
Image: All senior coaching staff at Millwall are now self-isolating

Two more members of Millwall's first-team coaching staff have tested positive for coronavirus, four days after manager Gary Rowett also returned a positive test.

Rowett is set to miss Millwall's next two matches - Wednesday's trip to Preston and the October 31 home tie with Huddersfield - after waking up with "very mild" symptoms on Friday morning and testing positive later that day.

The 46-year-old is self-isolating for 10 days, in line with the Government's guidelines, and missed training on Friday as well as Saturday's draw against Barnsley. He is due to return on November 2.

In a statement, the club said: "In the interest of health and safety to them, support staff, players and appropriate stakeholders, the club has therefore decided that all other senior coaching personnel should also self isolate in accordance with government guidelines.

Gary Rowett
Image: Gary Rowett is currently self-isolating after returning a positive test

"U23s manager Kevin Nugent, player/coach Shaun Williams and club captain Alex Pearce will oversee Millwall's next two Championship matches before Gary Rowett's return on November 2."

Rowett has been in charge of Millwall for a year and led them to an eighth-place finish in the Championship last season. They are currently fifth after six games of the 2020-21 campaign.

