Mark Hudson: Huddersfield Town caretaker boss wants job full-time

Hudson took up a coaching role at Huddersfield after announcing his retirement from playing in 2017

Huddersfield Town caretaker manager Mark Hudson has made it clear he does have ambitions to take long-term charge of the Terriers, whilst the club's bosses are considering a range of options to replace Jan Siewert.

Former head coach Siewert was sacked by Huddersfield following their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at the John Smith's Stadium on Friday night.

The 37-year-old German managed just one victory from his 19 games in charge of the West Yorkshire club, and failed to prevent their relegation to the Championship last term.

2:31 Andy Hinchcliffe says he was not surprised to see Huddersfield sack Jan Siewert after their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Friday night. Andy Hinchcliffe says he was not surprised to see Huddersfield sack Jan Siewert after their 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Friday night.

Sky Sports News understands that former Derby, Birmingham and Stoke manager Gary Rowett, the current QPR assistant manager John Eustace are being considered for the role.

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest manager Aitor Karanka is also eager to talk to Huddersfield about their current vacancy.

2:07 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Fulham. Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and Fulham.

Huddersfield's new chairman Phil Hodgkinson will make the ultimate decision, with new head of football operations David Webb, and CEO Julian Winter also sitting on the selection panel.

It is possible the Terriers will opt for a young and ambitious British manager or will continue with their policy of appointing an up-and-coming European coach, to work under Webb.

Mark Hudson won promotion to the Premier League with Huddersfield as a player in 2016/17

Sky Sports News has been told that Dan Petrescu has also impressed in his time in charge of the Romanian league champions Cluj, who knocked Celtic out of the Champions League last week.

The club have yet to draw up a shortlist, and it is thought Huddersfield may delay making an appointment until the international break in a fortnight's time.

This will enable Hudson three games to impress, and also time to give the role full consideration.

Siewert was sacked after just seven months at Huddersfield, and the club is determined that the next man in charge should be a long-term successor.