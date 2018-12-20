Chris Hughton says incidents of fan trouble has become a worrying trend

Brighton manager Chris Hughton paid tribute to club stewards and staff for their work in identifying individuals responsible for fan trouble in recent weeks, but is unsure what more can be done to prevent such incidents.

Tottenham's Carabao Cup game against Arsenal on Wednesday was partly overshadowed by midfielder Dele Alli being struck by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Arsenal have identified an image of the fan who they say "embarrassed" the club, but the incident is just the latest in a series of supporter-related trouble in British football.

Dele Alli was struck by a plastic bottle during Tottenham's Carabao Cup game at Arsenal

Earlier this season, Hibernian manager Neil Lennon was hit by a coin and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal was also floored in the Edinburgh derby, while Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka was also struck by a bottle during a game against Newcastle at Selhurst Park.

Asked whether the increase in incidents is a worrying trend, Hughton said: "Yes I think it is because it is not something that we want to see.

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon is helped to his feet after being struct by a coin earlier this season

"What everyone wants to see are exciting football matches where fans get behind the team that they support."

Asked if he had seen the Alli incident, Hughton added: "Of course I have seen it, but what I would prefer to do is talk about is that a few incidents have happened over the last few weeks. This is something that is happening a little bit more regularly now.

"Credit to the football clubs with their CCTV cameras and the work by the stewards to identify any of these individuals.

"It is not a part of the game that we want to see and the clubs are working as hard as they can to eradicate these things. I don't see that there is any more that we can do."