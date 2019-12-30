Bournemouth and the January transfer window

Who will Bournemouth sign in January?

What has the manager said?

Asked whether going into the market in January could help the club deal with their lengthy injury problems, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has admitted: "If we can find something there, that may be a bonus, but I think we have to focus on the players we have."

What did Bournemouth do in the summer?

Philip Billing was Bournemouth's biggest summer signing

Bournemouth bought in five players, with Philip Billing their most expensive purchase from Huddersfield for £15m. Arnaut Danjuma (£13.7m) and Lloyd Kelly (£13m) were not far behind while Jack Stacey was a £4m buy from Luton Town. Howe also oversaw the arrival of Harry Wilson on loan from Liverpool.

The south coast side did see a few departures too. Tyrone Mings joined Aston Villa for £20m while Lys Mousset made a £10m move to Sheffield United. Harry Arter also joined brother-in-law Scott Parker on loan at Fulham.

Who have they been linked with?

Ethan Chislet, Aldershot Town [TeamTalk].

Who could depart?

Who will Bournemouth sign in January?

Nathan Ake, Manchester City or Chelsea [Sky Sports News].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports' Rebecca Williams...

"Overall Bournemouth are thought to be happy with their squad, but following a sink towards the relegation places they will look to sign any player they believe is better than what they currently have.

"Should Nathan Ake ultimately leave for either Chelsea or Manchester City, they will need to replace him considering he is one of their key players, so they could find themselves in need of a top centre-half before the window is through."

