Callum Wilson: Newcastle battling Aston Villa for England striker

Newcastle and Aston Villa are both interested in Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle have held talks with relegated Bournemouth over a player-cash deal, which could see former Cherries player Matt Ritchie return to the Vitality Stadium, with Wilson going the other way.

Aston Villa's offer is understood not to involve a player going in the other direction.

Wilson, who has scored 67 goals in 180 appearances for the south coast side, has attracted interest from West Ham and Tottenham this summer following Bournemouth's relegation to The Championship.

