Joshua King: Bournemouth reject £13m West Ham offer

Bournemouth have rejected an offer totalling £13m from West Ham for striker Joshua King.

The forward is in the final year of his Bournemouth contract and it's believed the club would be open to selling him, providing they receive a suitable offer.

It is thought Bournemouth want around £18m for the Norway international who scored six times for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season.

The 28-year-old scored 48 Premier League goals for Bournemouth since joining in the summer of 2015 and would like an immediate return to the top-flight after relegation this summer.

The main transfer window may have closed, but a domestic window between Premier League and EFL clubs remains open until 5pm Friday - dubbed Deadline Day Two.

Manchester United failed with a bid on deadline day in January for the striker, and King is interesting a number of other Premier League sides, believed to be Everton, Villa and Brighton.

Bournemouth have already lost several of their best players since suffering relegation from the Premier League last season with Nathan Ake joining Manchester City, Aaron Ramsdale returning to Sheffield United and Callum Wilson moving to Newcastle. Ryan Fraser also joined Newcastle after letting his Bournemouth contract expire.

Why is King in demand?

By Sky Sports' Adam Smith

King scored only six league goals last season, but that return came from just 13 shots on target in 24 starts - having missed the whole of January with a muscle tear.

Josh King factfile Age: 28

Contract expires: July 2021

Man Utd graduate

PL apps: 161

PL goals: 48

Norway caps: 48

Favourite foot: Right

Joined Bournemouth in 2015

In terms of finishing, King's most prolific league season came in 2016/17 with 16 goals, hitting double figures for the first time in his career, and he achieved that feat again with 12 in 2018/19.

Despite playing primarily as a wide forward at a bottom-half club, he has achieved a clinical edge across his five seasons, for scoring (0.27-0.53 per 90), conversion (11-24 per cent) and shooting accuracy (43-61 per cent).

King's strength is carrying the ball into dangerous areas, ranking 16th in the Premier League for dribbles attempted per 90 in 2019/20, while his regular bursts of pace pose a constant threat for opposition defences.

On the spot Josh King has converted 12 of his 14 penalty attempts in the Premier League.

Last season, his top speed of 36.67 km/h was a whisker off the 37.78 km/h achieved by Wolves speedster Adama Traore, while few players surpass his 12.2 sprints per 90.

The visualisation below highlights his clinical finishing from few opportunities and frequent dribbles - in addition to creating an above-average number of clear-cut chances for team-mates.

The heatmaps below reveal consistent concentration down the left flank over the past three campaigns - but there was a notable spread of coverage last season and a reduction of activity in opposition boxes during the Cherries' ill-fated campaign.

Indeed, clubs chasing King are likely to find his versatility appealing, having played in every conceivable attacking role last term: left, right and centre.

His defensive stats also impress, with 6.8 duels won per 90, with the majority of this action occurring down the left flank in the middle third - a perfect area for transitional fast breaks.

King also ranked 15th in the league for possessions won in the attacking third (9.4 per 90) - revealing he would help to press from the front.

The stats highlight King's consistency, ball-carrying skills, defensive qualities, clinical finishing and unique versatility. Coupled with his top-flight experience and contract status, it is no wonder he is attracting interest.

