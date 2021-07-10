Arnaut Danjuma: Bournemouth reject £13m bid from Villarreal for winger

Bournemouth have rejected a £13m bid from Europa League winners Villarreal for winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma scored 15 goals in the Championship last season as Bournemouth made the play-offs but missed out on promotion back to the Premier League after Brentford defeated them in their semi-final.

The Dutchman arrived at the Vitality Stadium in 2019 from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen and made 14 appearances under Eddie Howe in the Premier League before Bournemouth were relegated last summer.

The 24-year-old starred for the Cherries last term but his exploits have seen the winger linked with a move away. He is under contract at Bournemouth until the summer of 2024.

Prior to the end of the 2020/21 season, Danjuma told Sky Sports News he remains eager to prove himself in the Premier League and wants to help Bournemouth achieve their aim of getting back into the top-flight.

He said: "My main ambition is getting back to the Premier League with Bournemouth.

"I am a very ambitious athlete, I feel there is a huge part of me where I can prove myself in the Premier League. I was unfortunate in the previous season with a couple of injuries, I bounced back this season straight away.

"It's good for myself and to show the rest of the world that I can perform in the Championship and play week-in week-out."

Attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes became Bournemouth's first arrival of the summer earlier this month while Jack Wilshere has been released following the expiry of his deal and Nnamdi Ofoborh has joined Rangers.

Meanwhile, following their success in the Europa League last term, Unai Emery's Villarreal have bought Juan Foyth on a permanent deal following his initial season-long loan from Tottenham.