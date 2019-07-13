Neal Maupay out of Brentford's friendly against Dynamo Kiev due to uncertainty over future

Brentford striker Neal Maupay will not play in their friendly against Dynamo Kiev on Saturday due to the ongoing uncertainty over his future, Sky Sports News has been told.

The Bees have withdrawn the 22-year-old from the squad and given him permission to return to France for three days because he has not been in the right frame of mind to play.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Sheffield United and West Ham have all expressed interest in the Frenchman.

2:09 With Neal Maupay linked to a host of clubs, we take a look at some of the Brentford forward's best goals for the Bees With Neal Maupay linked to a host of clubs, we take a look at some of the Brentford forward's best goals for the Bees

Maupay is expected to return to training at the Bees' Jersey Road training ground on Tuesday.

Brentford are understood to want in the region of £20m for him.

