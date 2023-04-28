Scottish Cup: Celtic, Rangers, Falkirk & Inverness aiming to reach final

There is an Old Firm Scottish Cup semi final clash to look forward to, but will it be Falkirk or Inverness who will meet Sunday's winner in the final?

Celtic are chasing their first treble under Ange Postcoglou while Michael Beale is looking for his first honour as Rangers manager.

Having already won the League Cup, the Hoops can clinch the Premiership title next weekend meaning the Ibrox side's only chance of silverware this season is in the Scottish Cup.

Sunday's winners will go into the final on June 3 as favourites with lower league sides Falkirk and Inverness playing for the other place on Saturday.

We take a look the Hampden Park semi-finals shape up...

Saturday April 29: Falkirk vs Inverness

Image: Inverness Caley Thistle won the Scottish Cup in 2015

League One Falkirk are aiming to become just the second third-tier club to reach the Scottish Cup final after Gretna back in 2006.

The Bairns' last semi-final appearance was in 2015 when they beat Hibernian to set up a final against Inverness.

Their campaign this season began with a 6-0 win over Wick Academy, they then knocked out Aberdeen's conquerors Davel 5-1 before beating Ayr United.

Inverness, still chasing promotion to the top-flight this season, reached this stage just four years ago where they lost 3-0 to Hearts.

They shocked Celtic in the last four in 2015 then triumphed over Saturday's opponents to lift the trophy for the first time in the club's history.

Caley Thistle lost their fourth-round tie to Queens Park this season, but were reinstated after the Spiders were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

They then claimed two Premiership scalps by beating Livingston 3-0 and Kilmarnock 2-1.

McGlynn: We will give everything

Image: Falkirk manager John McGlynn

Falkirk manager John McGlynn is telling his players to go all out at Hampden Park...

"It's massive, the opportunity to get to a Scottish Cup final. I'm 61 now but I'm still ambitious.

"Who knows when it will happen again? Stephen McGinn and others are coming to the end of their careers, possibly.

"Who knows when you're going to get into a semi-final with a good opportunity to get to a final? You've really, really got to grasp this opportunity, take it with both hands and make sure you don't leave anything on the pitch."

Dodds: We will draw on past success

Image: Inverness manager Billy Dodds

Inverness Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds says their 2015 triumph is extra motivation...

"We've got to realise how great an opportunity it is but Falkirk will be saying the same thing.

"I think this game has given our league form an edge because this game's waiting for them and they all want to be in the team but the league form also gives us momentum going into this game.

"Our past success is a big part of it, I think that's why most clubs who have had success in their history stick it up on the walls because the new generation of player will be able to see that and aspire to it.

"I think that's why it's on the walls downstairs and it will be on the walls at other clubs."

Sunday April 30: Rangers vs Celtic

Image: Rangers lost to Celtic in the League Cup final at Hampden

The pressure is on both sides going into this Old Firm clash, for very different reasons.

Rangers are the Scottish Cup holders after knocking Celtic out in last season's semi-finals before going on to beat Hearts in the final.

Celtic though will be favourites this weekend as the Ibrox side have failed to beat them in four previous meetings this season.

Ange Postecoglou's side beat them 2-1 at Hampden Park in February to retain the League Cup and have two wins and a draw against them in the Scottish Premiership.

The Australian manager has the chance to win his first treble as Celtic manager - they last won all three domestic honours in 2020.

For Michael Beale, he knows the Rangers fans will be demanding victory as they look to retain the trophy to end a disappointing season on a high.

Boyd: Rangers need Celtic win

Image: Rangers lost 3-2 at Celtic Park in the last Old Firm clash

Sky Sports' Kris Boyd believes a win is vital for his former club...

"This is the final really, you imagine whoever wins this goes and wins the Scottish Cup.

"If Rangers don't win it they are going to be under massive pressure at the start of next season. If they overcome Rangers, you'd expect Celtic to go and clinch that treble and all of a sudden the pressure is ramped up again.

"The recruitment will come under massive scrutiny in the summer for Rangers. That defeat [at Aberdeen] was the last thing Rangers needed.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we see something different. You've got a massive dilemma in the centre-back area if Goldson is back - Jon Souttar has come in and equipped himself well. Ben Davies has done well. Goldson is your No 1 centre-back.

"Do you go with three at the back, with Borna Barisic and James Tavernier either side of a few midfielders? Beale likes that box in the middle of the pitch… it will be interesting to see how they line up. But they need to find a way to get a result against Celtic because it's been too long."

