Scottish Premiership Team of the Week: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Livingston and St Johnstone players feature

There were plenty of goals and talking points in another entertaining weekend of Scottish Premiership football.

Celtic dominate the latest Team of the Week with four players represented after the 3-1 win at home to Kilmarnock maintained their unbeaten league start.

Interim manager Steven Davis led Rangers to a much-needed victory at St Mirren and two players make the best XI.

There are two Hibernian players included after they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Hearts in the Edinburgh derby.

Livingston also have two players in the line-up after their impressive 2-0 win at home to Motherwell. Bottom-side St Johnstone take the final place after they managed a goalless draw at Aberdeen.

Here, WhoScored.com takes a look at the five best-rated players to make the latest Team of the Week...

5. Joel Nouble (Livingston) - 8.23 rating

Livingston ended a four-game winless run at Motherwell's expense on Saturday as David Martindale's side secured a 2-0 win over the Well. Joel Nouble may have failed to directly contribute to a goal in the home victory but the 27-year-old was a menace for the visitors' backline. Indeed, Nouble won nine aerial duels, completed six dribbles and made two tackles to return a WhoScored.com rating of 8.23.

4. Luis Palma (Celtic) - 8.24 rating

Celtic's Luis Palma celebrates after scoring against Kilmarnock

Celtic maintained their title charge with a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday with Luis Palma marking his first league start with a goal in the victory. The 23-year-old hit the back of the net with one of four shots, and was a thorn in the side for the Killie backline as he completed three dribbles and made two key passes to secure his spot in the XI with a rating of 8.24.

3. Reo Hatate (Celtic) - 8.35 rating

The star performer in Celtic's 3-1 win over Killie, Reo Hatate earned a rating of 8.35 on home turf on Saturday. The Japanese midfielder was directly involved in two of the Bhoys' three goals in Glasgow as he followed up his 22nd-minute opener with the assist for Palma's strike to double Celtic's lead 11 minutes later. Those came from respective returns of six shots and three key passes in a superb showing from the 25-year-old.

2. James Tavernier (Rangers) - 9.22 rating

Rangers avoided a potential banana skin fixture at St Mirren on Sunday, with the Gers easing to a 3-0 win at the SMiSA Stadium. Captain James Tavernier led by example in the victory, hitting the back of the net with two of four shots. The 31-year-old was difficult to get the better of, too, as he made four tackles and three clearances in a player-of-the-match performance that saw him yield a rating of 9.22.

1. Elie Youan (Hibernian) - 9.27 rating

With a rating of 9.27, Hibernian winger Elie Youan is the WhoScored.com Scottish Premiership Player of the Week. Hibs fought back well from two down to draw 2-2 with Edinburgh rivals Hearts, with Youan's quickfire double enough to secure a result at Tynecastle Park. The 24-year-old struck with two of seven shots, made six tackles and completed four dribbles in a standout display by the Frenchman.