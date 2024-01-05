Celtic, Hearts, Livingston, Motherwell, Rangers, Ross County, St Johnstone & St Mirren games live on Sky Sports

Five more games across February and early March - with huge significance at both ends of the Scottish Premiership - will be shown live on Sky Sports.

On February 18 Philippe Clement will take his Rangers side to St Johnstone, who are hoping to move clear of the bottom two.

The following Sunday Sky Sports' cameras head to Fir Park as Celtic visit Motherwell - a fixture that threw up three late goals in 10 minutes the last time the clubs met there in the league.

A midweek double-header follows with Ross County taking on St Mirren on February 27 before a huge game at the foot of the table 24 hours later, as bottom side Livingston host Motherwell who are currently 9th.

Hearts versus Celtic will kick off March's Scottish Premiership action live on Sky Sports with the two meeting at Tynecastle Park on March 3.

There's plenty to look forward to before the latest selections too with Rangers' trip to St Mirren on January 27 the first game live on Sky Sports following the Scottish Premiership winter break.

Aberdeen are then live twice in the space of three days as they host Celtic on February 3 then visit Rangers on February 6, plus Hibernian take on Celtic the next day, also live on Sky Sports.

Heading into the winter break, Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership by eight points from Rangers, who have played two games less.

Hearts are third, ahead of Kilmarnock, with St Mirren and Hibernian making up the top six, while Livingston are bottom, six points behind Ross County.

Saturday January 27

St Mirren vs Rangers, 12.30pm

Saturday February 3

Aberdeen vs Celtic, 12.30pm

Tuesday February 6

Rangers vs Aberdeen, 8pm

Wednesday February 7

Hibernian vs Celtic, 8pm

Sunday February 18

St Johnstone v Rangers, 12pm

Sunday February 25

Motherwell v Celtic, 12pm

Tuesday February 27

Ross County v St Mirren, 8pm

Wednesday February 28

Livingston v Motherwell, 8pm

Sunday March 3

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic, 12pm

