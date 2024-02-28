Hibernian may cut Celtic and Rangers ticket allocation for Easter Road matches, says CEO Ben Kensell

Hibernian are considering cutting ticket allocations for Celtic and Rangers fans - due to concerns over away fan behaviour at Easter Road.

The matter was raised at the club's AGM on Tuesday by shareholders who demanded action following recent pyrotechnic displays.

Currently, the Old Firm receive around 3,500 tickets for games at Easter Road, but club CEO Ben Kensell says that number may be significantly reduced.

Any potential move would follow that of Hearts and others who have cut away allocations for all clubs other than Hibernian to 650.

"As Hearts have, as other clubs have, it's our prerogative in the SPFL to reduce allocations if we wish," said Kensell.

"Up to this point, we haven't. It's our prerogative to do that if we want to.

"It was a question from the floor. I think what we'll do is we'll take back some of the suggestions from the fanbase that came from the floor and we'll address that privately as a board."

During the club's AGM Kensell also revealed he would back a move to shut out Old Firm fans over any breaches of sectarian singing - if Hibs fans called for that action.

He was asked during a Q&A with shareholders how the issue should be dealt with and said: "I think clubs should get together. I think we as clubs should discuss it before taking it to league level.

"I think it's something that we, as a collective group need to understand 'how do we eradicate this from our game?' because it should be about what happens on the pitch."

