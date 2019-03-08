Neil Lennon wants say in Celtic's future transfers

Neil Lennon insists he will have a part to play in shaping Celtic's future even though he is currently only in charge until the summer.

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers as Celtic boss at the end of last month but on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Several issues are looming with Scott Sinclair, Dedryck Boyata, Mikael Lustig, Emilio Izaguirre, Cristian Gamboa and Dorus de Vries all out of contract at the end of the season.

Loan men Jeremy Toljan, Oliver Burke, Timothy Weah and Filip Benkovic are all due to return to their parent clubs

"I am meeting with Peter (Lawwell, chief executive) on Wednesday and with Lee (Congerton, head of recruitment) about recruitment going forward," said Lennon.

"It is just business as usual, club business. And I am part of that."

Lennon is preparing for the first home game of his second spell in charge on Saturday against Aberdeen who are 16 points behind Celtic in third place.

Aberdeen then face Scottish Cup quarter-final replay against second-placed Rangers at Ibrox on Tuesday night.

The former Celtic midfielder is preparing for a combination of nerves and excitement on his return to Parkhead after wins away to Hearts and Hibernian but expects a "difficult game".

He added: "I don't know if they have one eye on Tuesday but knowing Derek (McInnes) he is a brilliant manager and he will have something up his sleeve for us, I'm sure.

"The most important fact is the players are ready to go again."