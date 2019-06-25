Celtic hit back at West Brom criticism over Oliver Burke loan spell

Oliver Burke spent the second half of last season on loan at Celtic from West Brom

Celtic have hit back at criticism from West Brom technical director Luke Dowling over the club's treatment of Oliver Burke, describing it as "ridiculous and completely inaccurate".

Dowling criticised Celtic manager Neil Lennon for the way he treated Burke during his loan spell at Celtic Park in the second half of last season.

Burke was brought to Celtic in January by former manager Brendan Rodgers, who then left to join Premier League side Leicester the following month.

Burke then struggled for regular game time under Lennon, who was appointed caretaker manager following Rodgers' departure.

"He won't be going nowhere near Celtic with the current manager," Dowling told The Express and Star.

"They know what's gone on and Oli certainly knows what's gone on. It's just something we're not happy with at all."

Celtic responded with a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, which read: "These comments, which question the professionalism of both Neil and Celtic Football Club, are ridiculous and completely inaccurate.

"West Brom have made no contact whatsoever with either Neil or the club in relation to Oliver.

'As with every player who comes to Celtic, Oliver received the very best of treatment and every support and opportunity. We wish Oliver the very best for the future."

