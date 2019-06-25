Kieran Tierney unfazed by transfer speculation, says James Forrest

0:36 Celtic's Kieran Tierney is unfazed by transfer speculation, says James Forrest Celtic's Kieran Tierney is unfazed by transfer speculation, says James Forrest

Kieran Tierney is taking transfer speculation in his stride and is unfazed by reports linking him with a move away from Celtic, says James Forrest.

Sky Sports News understands Celtic have rejected a £15m bid from Arsenal for defender Tierney, but the Gunners are expected to come back with an improved offer.

Serie A side Napoli are also interested in a deal for the Scotland international, but Forrest insists his team-mate hasn't been affected by the speculation.

Tierney is contracted to Celtic until the summer of 2023

"He's down to earth and it's not the first season he's been linked to other clubs," he said.

"He's dealt with it over the years really well and it's a real positive and a good boost for him getting linked to top clubs, but his attitude has been tremendous and I don't think it's going to be any different this season."

Tierney established himself in Celtic's first team as an 18-year-old during the 2015/16 season and has remained first choice left-back ever since.

The 22-year-old is contracted to the Scottish Premiership champions until the summer of 2023, and Forrest believes everyone at Celtic will want him to remain at the club.

Could Kieran Tierney be Celtic's next export to the Premier League? Take a look at some of his best moments for the Scottish champions

"Celtic have always brought young players through the youth and it's always good to have those players come through into the first team," he added.

"Since [Tierney's] started playing for the first team he's been a big part of it. You want to keep your best players and I think everyone at the club will want him to stay."

