Neil Lennon: Celtic boss eyes historic season for Hoops

Neil Lennon says he is expecting a "big season" for Celtic as the Scottish champions chase a historic 10th successive title.

Lennon's side were crowned nine-in-a-row champions last season when the campaign was curtailed prematurely by the coronavirus crisis and Celtic set off in search of another record-breaking triumph when they start the new campaign at Hamilton Academical on August 2, live on Sky Sports.

"We're very excited. We've got to just take it as the next title really," the Celtic boss told Sky Sports News.

"For some of the players that will come it will be the first, for some it will be the 10th, but we have to keep a balance and just say 'look this is the next challenge to win'.

"There's going to be a lot of hype surrounding it from the outside and we've just got to find our levels and our consistency as quickly as we possibly can.

"It is monumental what we're going for but we can't let that distract us from playing the games, and not looking too far ahead.

Scott Brown poses alongside the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy after Celtic are confirmed as champions

"It's great to have the players back the last few weeks and preparations have been going well.

"We've been going through all the protocols and everything that has been asked of us as a club. So we're excited. It's a big season for us domestically and on the European front as well.

"But in terms of training and getting ready for the games, nothing has changed really. We are quite excited about going to France next week, we've got some big pre-season games line up.

Neil Lennon led Celtic to a ninth title triumph when the season was curtailed by coronavirus

"That will give us an indication of where we are as a squad."

Scottish football will return with games played in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Lennon is hopeful fans could be allowed back in time for the Glasgow derby with Rangers on October 17.

Lennon added: "It is difficult sometimes without supporters but that is something we'll have to adapt to very quickly

"Hopefully by September and October time we may be able to get punters through the door, which would be fantastic. While it is great to see football back it's just not the same without the supporters."