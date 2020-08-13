Boli Bolingoli: Amiens SC make loan bid for Celtic defender who broke coronavirus rules

Boli Bolingoli left Parkhead chiefs and manager Neil Lennon furious after travelling to Spain last week

French club Amiens SC have made a loan bid for Celtic's Boli Bolingoli after he broke coronavirus rules.

Sky Sports News understands the Ligue 2 side's loan offer includes an option to buy at the end of the season, for a fee of £2.3m.

Bolingoli left Parkhead chiefs and manager Neil Lennon furious after travelling to Spain last week, failing to tell the club and quarantine.

1:29 Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd and former Scotland striker James McFadden have condemned the behaviour of Bolingoli Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd and former Scotland striker James McFadden have condemned the behaviour of Bolingoli

He featured in the 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday, before admitting to Lennon that he had been to the 'high risk' country.

Celtic are looking to offload the player and are already targeting replacements, with Leeds left-back Barry Douglas high up on their shortlist.

4:17 Celtic boss Lennon says everyone at the club is shocked and appalled at Bolingoli's disregard for coronavirus protocols Celtic boss Lennon says everyone at the club is shocked and appalled at Bolingoli's disregard for coronavirus protocols

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Premiership games have been postponed after high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules.

The move comes after Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accused players of being "incapable of living up to their responsibilities", with Celtic's Boli Bolingoli breaking coronavirus quarantine protocols before playing in their 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Aberdeen's trip to St Johnstone was also called off due to two of their players testing positive for coronavirus.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

1:59 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.