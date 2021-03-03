Conor Hazard: Celtic goalkeeper signs new contract running until 2023

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has signed a new contract until the club until at least the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old - who has been capped once by Northern Ireland - has agreed a new two-year deal.

📝 We are delighted to announce goalkeeper @ConorHazard1 has signed a new two-year contract that will see him remain at the club until at least the summer of 2023! 🧤#CelticFC 🍀 #Hazard2023 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 3, 2021

A graduate of Celtic's academy, Hazard made his senior debut against Lille in the Europa League on December 10 - and then found himself starting in the Scottish Cup final just 10 days later.

And the played a major part as Celtic clinched a fourth treble in a row, saving two Hearts penalties as Celtic won a shoot-out 4-3, following a 3-3 draw.

Hazard has previously spent time on loan with Dundee, Partick and Falkirk.