Conor Hazard: Celtic goalkeeper signs new contract running until 2023

Wednesday 3 March 2021 15:34, UK

Conor Hazard in action during the Scottish Cup Final
Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard has signed a new contract until the club until at least the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old - who has been capped once by Northern Ireland - has agreed a new two-year deal.

A graduate of Celtic's academy, Hazard made his senior debut against Lille in the Europa League on December 10 - and then found himself starting in the Scottish Cup final just 10 days later.

And the played a major part as Celtic clinched a fourth treble in a row, saving two Hearts penalties as Celtic won a shoot-out 4-3, following a 3-3 draw.

Hazard has previously spent time on loan with Dundee, Partick and Falkirk.

