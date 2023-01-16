Giorgos Giakoumakis: Celtic accept Urawa Red Diamonds bid for striker

Celtic have agreed a deal to sell striker Giorgos Giakoumakis to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds.

It is understood the initial fee is £3m, however, Giakoumakis is still weighing up his options amid interest from MLS side Atlanta United - who are yet to make a bid.

Sky Sports News reported in December talks over a new deal between the Scottish Premiership leaders and Giakoumakis had stalled.

The Greece forward moved to Celtic in September 2021 from Dutch second division side VVV-Venlo in a deal worth £2.5m and was joint-top scorer in the league last season with 13 goals in 21 games.

This season, Giakoumakis has made 19 league appearances, scoring six goals and was on target as a substitute during Saturday's League Cup semi-final win over Kilmarnock.

When asked about the prospect of players leaving the Scottish Premiership champions this month, manager Ange Postecoglou said: "Well that is always a possibility when you come into the window. You know guys might move on for whatever reason.

"It's not about us or me pushing anybody out of the door. Every footballer has got decisions to make about their career and you respect that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is relaxed over the club's January transfer activity

"I have good and honest conversations with the boys and if something comes to the table that one of the lads feels strongly about then we will discuss it. Right now I am more about bringing ones in than letting them go.

"We need to further strengthen. I still believe we have got to keep getting stronger. Hopefully we can get another in the door before the end of the window."

Celtic in talks over Cho deal

Image: Celtic are interested in South Korean striker Gue-Sung Cho

The Parkhead club have been actively looking for a striker in this window and held talks with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, after making a bid of around £3m for Gue-Sung Cho.

It is understood the South Korea international is attracting plenty of interest with Bundesliga club Mainz making a similar offer, while Ferencvaros were also interested in the 24-year-old but have not tabled a bid as of yet.

MLS side Minnesota United confirmed to Sky Sports News that they were also interested in Cho, with reports in South Korea suggesting the American club have put together a package that would eclipse any offers currently on the table.

Sky Sports News revealed Cho was a target for Celtic in December after he scored two goals against Ghana at the World Cup.

Celtic have been scouring the globe for talent recently, with representatives sent to countries including South Korea, Iran and the UAE. It is understood a number of targets from the Middle East and Asia have emerged.

