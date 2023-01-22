Celtic transfer news: Hyeon-Gyu Oh deal agreed by Hoops with £2.5m fee for striker

Celtic have agreed a £2.5m deal with Suwon Bluewings to sign striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh.

The 21-year-old South Korea international has verbally agreed personal terms and is expected to finalise the move in the next few days.

The Scottish Premiership champions had made an offer for Oh's international team-mate Gue-Sung Cho, but talks have stalled with Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after the player decided to weigh up his options.

Image: South Korean striker Hyeon-Gyu Oh is closing in on a deal with Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday that he expected some transfer dealings to be confirmed in the coming days as he reported progress in both directions, with right-back Josip Juranovic subsequently departing for Union Berlin on Sunday.

"At the moment, progress on incomings and outgoings but nothing confirmed yet," said Postecoglou.

"Obviously we are getting to the tail end of the window and I expect progress over the next few days."

Will Giakoumakis leave this month?

Image: Giorgos Giakoumakis is expected to leave Celtic this month

Another player expected to leave Parkhead this month is Giorgos Giakoumakis, with Celtic accepting a bid worth an initial £3m from Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds for the striker.

Giakoumakis is still weighing up his options amid interest from MLS side Atlanta United - who are yet to make a bid - but Postecoglou said he does not expect the Greece international to make a hasty exit.

When asked if striker Giakoumakis will still be a Celtic player by the end of January, Postecoglou said: "Until I know or hear otherwise, I expect them all to be Celtic players but there has been progress with all those kinds of issues. I guess over the next few days we will see how it all plays out."

Postecoglou also had a warning for any members of his squad who may be upset at a lack of guaranteed playing time following Celtic's transfer business.

"There's been a handful of players who haven't had an opportunity this year, but mostly they all play, they all contribute," said the manager.

"You can have guaranteed game time - but you won't play for this club or any big club.

"You can get it at a club where they're not as strong or not competing for trophies, but that's not what the biggest players want.

"They want to be the best and they want to win every competition. To do that, they understand you need to have a strong squad and compete for places.

"If at any point a player is not happy with that, or wants more game time, there's one way to do that and that is to train hard and present yourself in the best possible light.

"Or, you can look for other opportunities elsewhere."

The January transfer window closes at midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023.

