Ange Postecoglou: Reaching 100 Celtic games would have been 'long odds' | Next 100 not up to me

Ange Postecoglou admits the odds would have been against him to reach 100 games as Celtic manager but insists it is not up to him if another century of matches follow.

The manager, who was appointed in June 2021, admits it is a "fairly significant" milestone to reach especially when many had written him off before even one game in charge.

"It would've been pretty long odds when I took the job that I'd reach it, so I guess that's something," he said.

"With the volume of games we have at this football club, it's not that long in terms of length of time, but I guess 100 games is fairly significant."

Celtic have won four trophies under Postecoglou and remain on course for a treble this season with the team sitting nine points clear in the Scottish Premiership.

His success has him on the radar of other clubs and he was linked with the Leeds United job last month, but he insists when he leaves Parkhead is not his decision to make.

Image: Ange Postecoglou won a domestic double in his first season at Celtic

"There is no manager that will sit down and say 'I will be here' it's not our decision sometimes," he added.

"That's why I've always consistently said I don't think about those kinds of things, all I think about is my responsibility at the moment.

"That's to produce a football team that brings success to this football club and that the fans can be proud of.

"Beyond that, anything that happens is irrelevant to what's important."

Image: Celtic beat Rangers to retain the Scottish League Cup

While Old Firm managers will always be judged on their title wins and trophies, Postecoglou's satisfaction comes from the evolution of the squad he is building.

"My focus is always around the football because of the kind of team we want to be and the kind of football we want to play and what we've achieved in just over 20 months has been the most pleasing part," he said.

"We're really well down the track in terms of the kind of football team I want us to be, which is great as it means I can keep accelerating this and make us a more compelling football team.

"That's where I get the most satisfaction, not to disregard the success or the trophies because obviously, they're the key part for any manager."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou makes light of his funny exchange with Cameron Carter-Vickers after a wayward pass against St Mirren at the weekend.

Celtic's game against Hearts is the first of a double header with a trip to Tynecastle on Saturday in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The manager will look to rotate his squad as they bid to extend their impressive unbeaten run.

"It's three games in six days so we are definitely going to make some changes, whether that's Wednesday or Saturday, I will see how the squad is."

Image: James Forrest has scored five goals this season

Any hope James Forrest had of a Scotland recall for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain later this month has been scuppered.

Postecoglou added: "James got a bit of a muscle strain in training so he is going to be out for a little while, which is unfortunate for him."

Follow every Celtic game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Celtic latest? Bookmark our Celtic news page, check out Celtic's fixtures and Celtic's latest results, watch Celtic's goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Celtic games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Celtic as your favourite team.