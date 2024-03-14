Rangers, Celtic or Glasgow City - who will win Scottish Women's Premier League title race

With just four points separating leaders Rangers, closest challengers Celtic and champions Glasgow City in the Scottish Women's Premier League - who will come out on top this season?

The clubs will all face each other twice before the end of the season as the league splits into a top and bottom six.

And if last season is anything to go by - when Glasgow City beat the Old Firm to top spot on the final day - this title race could also go all the way.

All three clubs will be live on Sky Sports between now and the season climax on May 19 - but how will they all handle the pressure of another title race?

Can Rangers be caught at the top?

The Gers are unbeaten in the league under boss Jo Potter - who has signed a new deal until 2026 - and know victory over Celtic in their first post-split fixture would open up a seven-point gap over their rivals, ahead of facing Glasgow City.

Captain Nicola Docherty, however, isn't getting carried away in the title race.

"It's obviously great to be in the position that we are now, but last season shows things can change so quickly," she told Sky Sports.

"For us, it's important to keep our standards where they are and hopefully that stands us in good stead.

"The new manager Jo, and her assistant, have been phenomenal since they came in.

"They've got high standards and that's the way it should be at a club like Rangers.

"We've got squad depth which is important and hopefully it can be a good end to the season."

Will Celtic go one better this season?

The Hoops were on the verge of winning the title until Glasgow City's last-minute winner at Ibrox last time out. However, could the pain of that campaign help the team who are now managed by Elena Sadiku?

Captain Kelly Clark told Sky Sports: "It probably lights a fire to make sure it doesn't happen again but if it hadn't happened that way I'd still be saying the same thing.

"At the time it gave us extra fire for the Scottish Cup final the week later. If I'm looking back and talking unselfishly, what the finale did for women's football last year was pretty amazing.

"The numbers and the interest in it was probably something we won't go through again. It was unreal.

"We are in a better position than we were at this point last season. I think we were eight points behind going into the split and we all know anything can happen so we are excited.

"We went through the managerial change and played well in games so we are looking to take that form into the split."

Can Glasgow City retain their title?

The champions looked down and out in their quest to win a 16th top-flight title last May, until that dramatic last-minute winner from Lauren Davidson.

Their title defence this season was not going to plan either a matter of weeks ago - but recent results have seen the club move to within just four points of top spot. Having experienced the rollercoaster of last season, could a similar path to the title be on the cards again?

Captain Jo Love told Sky Sports: "It's still unbelievable what happened last year. One minute we were completely out of it and the next minute we've won the league and are playing in Europe.

"We have fond memories of course, but it was mentally shattering at the same time.

"I think I'd definitely choose to do it with time to spare this time but with Celtic and Rangers around I don't think there will be much time to spare.

"We would take it all over again if it has to be the same as last season."

Key fixtures in the title race

Following the blockbuster Old Firm as Rangers visit Celtic to kick the post-split fixtures off on March 17, Glasgow City then host Celtic on March 31 before visiting Rangers on April 14 - live on Sky Sports.

The reverse of those fixtures sees Celtic take on Glasgow City at home on May 1 before visiting Rangers five days later - live on Sky Sports - with Rangers at Glasgow City on May 12.

Rangers are at home to Partick Thistle, Celtic host Hibernian and Glasgow City welcome Hearts on the final day of the season.

Prior to those two games, Partick Thistle face holders Rangers in the Sky Sports Cup final on March 24 - live on Sky Sports.

