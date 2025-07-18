Kieran Tierney: Celtic defender returns from Arsenal with 'nothing to prove' as he looks to play a more experienced role

Kieran Tierney insists he has returned to Celtic from Arsenal with "nothing to prove" after making the "easiest" decision of his career.

The defender, who left for Arsenal in 2019, agreed a pre-contract with the Scottish champions in February, and returned to his boyhood club on a five-year deal last month.

Tierney made 170 appearances for the Hoops before running out 144 times for the Gunners despite suffering some lengthy injury lay-offs at both clubs.

Image: Kieran Tierney spent six years at Arsenal

His Euro 2024 campaign with Scotland was also cut short by a hamstring problem, but he insists no one should doubt his fitness.

"Nothing [to prove] because I know how much I work professionally myself on my body, on my recovery, being as ready as I can be for games," he said.

"I'm not here to prove anything, I'm just here to do the best for Celtic and see where it goes.

"I'll probably take on more of an experienced player role now. When I left I was 21, 22 and now I've come back 28 years old with a lot more experience than I had.

"There are the younger boys in the team that I can help along the way if I can."

Image: Tierney made his first Celtic debut in a pre season friendly against Spurs, aged 17

Tierney, who was a ballboy when Celtic beat Barcelona in the Champions League in 2012, will make his Parkhead return in a friendly against Newcastle on Saturday.

"It'll be amazing, it'll be a special day, probably a little bit nervous as well because it's the first time I've done it in so long," he added.

"I've spent a huge chunk of my life here, a big part of my career and so I'll be absolutely buzzing for it."

Image: Kieran Tierney is delighted to be reunited with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers

in his first Celtic stint Tierney won four Premiership titles, two League Cups and two Scottish Cups and was part of the squad that claimed a historic treble treble during Brendan Rodgers' first spell as Celtic manager.

Reuniting with the former Liverpool manager was a factor in his decision to return.

"He played a huge part but ultimately as well as Celtic so I was always happy with that, but being with the gaffer again and people like [assistant coach] John Kennedy who I've always kept in touch," Tierney added.

"I loved playing under the gaffer, played so many games under him, was so successful, so happy and a great manager, delighted to be back with him as well.

"It's probably the easiest signing Celtic's had to make and easiest decision I've had to make.

"My personal and collective aims are just the same. It's to keep Celtic as successful as possible and maintain our place at the top, and that's the objective."

Who else have Celtic signed this summer?

Image: Hayato Inamura is one of Celtic's summer signings

While Tierney was Celtic's first confirmed summer transfer, goalkeeper Ross Doohan is also back at the Hoops on a three-year deal after leaving Aberdeen.

Celtic have also signed Benjamin Nygren from FC Nordsjaelland in a deal worth around £2m, with the winger signing a five-year deal.

Defender Hayato Inamura has joined from Albirex Niigata on a four-year deal with the club also securing the signing of teenage forward Callum Osmand on a free from Fulham.

Celtic begin their latest title defence at home to St Mirren on the opening weekend of the new Scottish Premiership season on Sunday August 3, live on Sky Sports.

Brendan Rodgers' champions will kick off in front of the Sky cameras at 4.30pm, with their first away game at Aberdeen on August 10 also live on Sky.

Their first meeting against Rangers will be at Ibrox on Sunday August 31 at 12pm - live on Sky Sports.

The Hoops start 2026 by hosting their Old Firm rivals on January 3, also live on Sky, before another trip to Govan on February 28 for their final meeting before the split.

There are no Boxing Day fixtures scheduled this season, with Celtic away to Livingston on Saturday, December 27.

Celtic's final pre-split fixture takes place on April 11 against St Mirren, with the league campaign concluding on the weekend of May 16/17 and the play-off final bringing a curtain down on proceedings on May 21 and 24.