Jermain Defoe must work hard for Rangers success, says Kris Boyd

Kris Boyd believes Jermain Defoe would be a "blockbuster" signing for Rangers but warned the Bournemouth striker to not expect instant success in Scottish football.

Sky sources understand Defoe has agreed personal terms with Rangers and is set to join the Ibrox club on an 18-month loan.

Boyd believes Defoe has the potential to thrive in Scotland but insists the standard of football could surprise the 36-year-old striker.

"It's definitely a blockbuster signing in terms of the name but Jermain Defoe has not played a lot of football this season," Boyd told Transfer Talk.

"There has been a lot of big names that have come up here before and it's not quite worked out but I've got a feeling that this one will work out.

"There is one thing with goal scorers, you can't keep them down.

"Once he gets a few games under his belt we might see someone who has potentially the same impact in Scottish football as Robbie Keane did in the 2009/10 season.

"If that is the case then Rangers, I feel with the signing, can run Celtic close."

Defoe is currently seventh on the all-time top scorers list for the Premier League, with 162 goals for five different top-flight clubs.

However, Boyd warned the England international that a number of high-profile players have struggled to adapt to Scottish football after moving north of the border.

"There has been a lot guys come here and failed, especially in the latter stages of their career," Boyd added.

"People like Freddie Ljungberg, Ian Wright, Dion Dublin - they came up here and didn't have that big an impact.

"Some people expect players to come up here and it's a stroll in the park but it can be difficult. You only need to look at Joey Barton.

"That was the last blockbuster name to come here and I think he lasted six games and he was back down the road. It was not as easy as a lot of people think.

"If Jermain Defoe is going to be a success then he is going to have to put in the work."

Defoe played alongside Rangers manager Steven Gerrard while on international duty with England and Boyd believes the former Liverpool captain has the potential to attract more star names to Ibrox.

Boyd said: "Rewind 18 months ago. Would Jermain Defoe have arrived for Pedro Caixinha? Probably not. Would he has arrived for Graeme Murty? Probably not.

Defoe played alongside Rangers boss Steven Gerrard for England

"But with the connection with Steven Gerrard and Gary McAllister, there is people there that are big names and attracting interest all over the world for the Scottish game.

"They can bring people in, get hold of players and hopefully give Jermain Defoe to resurrect his career and finish it on a high.

"Because, for me, when you look through the Premier League years there has not been many better finishers than Jermain Defoe."