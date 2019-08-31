Alfredo Morelos channelling aggression for Rangers, says James Tavernier

0:52 Alfredo Morelos has made improvements towards channelling his aggression during Rangers' games this season, according to his captain James Tavernier Alfredo Morelos has made improvements towards channelling his aggression during Rangers' games this season, according to his captain James Tavernier

James Tavernier believes his Rangers teammate Alfredo Morelos has been "channeling his aggression" well this season, ahead of the first Old Firm game of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Colombian international picked up 18 cautions and was sent off five times in all competitions last season, including in Celtic and Rangers' penultimate meeting back in March.

Morelos was shown a straight red card in the 31st minute of Rangers' 2-1 defeat for elbowing Hoops captain Scott Brown in an off-the-ball incident, after which Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he could no longer defend the forward's discipline.

Rangers vs Celtic Live on

The 23-year-old, who was the Scottish Premiership's top scorer in 2018/19 with 17 goals, received praise from his captain for an apparent change in attitude at the start of this season.

"Players will try and intimidate him during the game but it's down to all the lads just to try and keep him cool," Tavernier said.

1:25 Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear playing Celtic and wants to make it four wins out of four before the international break Steven Gerrard insists Rangers no longer fear playing Celtic and wants to make it four wins out of four before the international break

"Like the gaffer touched on, we want him to be that fiery character on the pitch because it brings out the best in him.

"So far this season, he has been channelling it really well for us and hopefully that will continue for the rest of the season."

4:27 Reporter Mark Benstead gives an insight into what takes place behind the scenes of the Old Firm Reporter Mark Benstead gives an insight into what takes place behind the scenes of the Old Firm

Both Celtic and Rangers go into Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox level on nine points in the Scottish Premiership after three games.

Tavernier added: "First and foremost we want to beat our rivals, it is still early and we want to get the three points, but obviously later down the line, it will also have that impact [upon our league position]."

Gerrard confirmed prior to the Ibrox clash on Sunday that neither Tavernier nor Morelos would be leaving the club ahead of the Scottish transfer deadline on September 2, amid speculation throughout the summer about their futures.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season this Sunday - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports. Join us live from Ibrox at 11am on Sky Sports Football - coverage begins at 11.30am on Main Event - or follow our dedicated match blog online. Kick-off is at 12pm.