Steven Gerrard says Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is 'fine' after alleged racial abuse

Morelos scored as the points were shared at Tynecastle

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has not felt the need to comfort Alfredo Morelos after the striker was subjected to alleged racist abuse at Tynecastle.

Hearts are investigating reports that the Colombian was targeted after netting in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Gerrard said: "We haven't had that chat. Alfredo is fine, he seems happy. My door is always open to all my players for any subject to come in and speak, but I'm not the type of manager who will go and search for it.

"I made it very clear to the players that my door is open if they want to have a chat but Alfredo was fine on the bus after the game.

"I have spoken to him about other things and left it to him if he wants to have that chat. He hasn't mentioned it but I'm there for him if he needs it."

Gerrard also said pitting Morelos against Pepe would make for the most intriguing battle of their Europa League clash with Porto.

Morelos has improved his discipline after being sent off five times last season, although he remains a combative opponent and has been booked five times across 20 appearances.

Pepe won the Nations League with Portugal in the summer

Pepe, now in his second spell with Porto, earned a reputation as one of the most uncompromising centre-backs in football during a decade at Real Madrid and more than 100 caps for Portugal.

Gerrard feels all eyes would be on the pair if he selects the Colombian up front but he believes his top goalscorer would relish the challenge of facing 36-year-old defender Pepe, who has been a European champion three times with Real.

"Listen, if Alfredo is selected to play it will be a fascinating battle," Gerrard said.

"Pepe has been a world-class player throughout his career, a very decorated individual who I have a lot of respect and admiration for.

"But Alfredo is in a good place, he is playing well, he is in good form and I'm sure he will be itching to start. I'm sure he will be looking forward to testing himself against the best.

"There will be a lot of really intriguing key battles across the pitch but I'm sure all eyes will be on that one."