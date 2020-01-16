Steven Gerrard says Rangers captain James Tavernier out for two weeks after appendix problem

Steven Gerrard has quelled fears Rangers captain James Tavernier could be out for months due to an appendix problem, although the full-back is out for the next two weeks.

There were rumours Tavernier had suffered a burst appendix and would miss a significant part of Rangers' push for the Scottish Premiership title.

However, Rangers boss Gerrard explained that while the situation could have been worse, Tavernier is set to miss two weeks after suffering "discomfort" upon the club's return from their winter break in Dubai.

"We had a problem yesterday with Tav," said Gerrard ahead of Rangers' Friday night Scottish Cup match at home to Stranraer.

"I know there are some rumours circulating he'll miss six weeks or a couple of months but they aren't true.

"He's had a little minor procedure around his appendix which we sorted out yesterday - it went really well so he'll be missing a couple of weeks.

"These situations can be worse, it can be up to a couple of months if the appendix bursts, but that wasn't the case. We managed to get to the situation very early. When the right person gets in and sorts that out it's looking more like a couple of weeks.

"It's good news but no one wants to lose their captain for one game never mind a couple.

"He was totally fine in Dubai, flew back, had a day off, and the morning we were about to come in he had abdominal pain. He called the doctor, thankfully we've got one of the best doctors in the business who sent him to a specialist."

Meanwhile, Filip Helander will be out for "at least a month", with Gerrard confirming he is still in a boot and on crutches.

Rangers are also awaiting scan results for both Glen Middleton (foot) and Greg Stewart (calf).

'Serious club in for Docherty'

Gerrard added that a "serious" Sky Bet League One club are in negotiations with Rangers to sign Greg Docherty on loan.

Docherty spent last season in League One with Shrewsbury, and the midfielder is reportedly the subject of interest from Sunderland having also been wanted by Championship clubs.

"There's a real serious club in for Docherty, negotiations are ongoing and it's getting closer and closer. I predict something could happen in the coming days," said Gerrard.

"I think he had a real strong loan at Shrewsbury, they did ever so well with him. He went down there and got in the team of the year.

"He has had a lot of attention around that league. We've also had some Championship interest as well.

"This is a player we respect very much because of the way he's gone about it. He's given his maximum effort to try and push the lads in the starting XI, but unfortunately it hasn't happened.

"The best thing for him at this stage of his career is to go and play, certainly from now until the end of the season and we'll analyse it again in pre-season.

"With Jamie [Murphy] it's a similar situation but maybe not as close as Docherty's. But I predict that they will go out hopefully in a couple of days for their sake so they can play football as quickly as possible.

"But these negotiations sometimes take longer than I want them to take. In an ideal scenario I want to see them in competitive football in the coming days rather than weeks."

