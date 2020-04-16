Rangers criticise 'deeply flawed' SPFL process over vote to end season

Rangers remain unhappy with the SPFL's handling of the process that led to league's below the Scottish Premiership ending prematurely

Rangers have claimed that the SPFL resolution to end the season for clubs below the Scottish Premiership was the result of a "misleading and deeply flawed" process.

The Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will now finish for the season after clubs voted in favour of the SPFL proposal on Wednesday.

But Rangers, along with Hearts, are unhappy with how the process was handled, with Gers manager Steven Gerrard calling for an SPFL probe into what he calls "an absolute mess" while the club said "no fair-minded person can take the outcome of this vote seriously".

Rangers still want an independent investigation and the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie and insist they will continue to examine all legal options in order to try and finish the 2019/20 season.

"The most important issue facing all of us at this time is the Covid-19 pandemic and the board of Rangers sincerely hope all of our fans and their families are staying safe and healthy. Hopefully we will all be back supporting our team as soon as possible," Rangers said in a statement released on Thursday evening.

"However, given events of the past week, we feel we should make comment on the SPFL resolution vote. No fair-minded person can take the outcome of this vote seriously.

"The SPFL has conducted a process which has been misleading and deeply flawed.

"In particular, publishing the outcome prior to all clubs having voted has undermined the democratic process and demonstrated unacceptable standards of corporate governance by the SPFL Executive.

"We are extremely concerned that member clubs were not provided with enough information, or time, to allow them to make fully informed decisions.

"Also, we are aware several club directors claimed they were being bullied at a time when Scottish football should have been acting in unity to alleviate the financial hardship of many of our clubs.

"Addressing the latter was one of our primary objectives and the resolution we presented could and should have been progressed.

"The SPFL chose to obstruct our resolution which would have given clubs the required financial support, without the pre-condition of ending the season.

"The fact that this solution was not afforded sufficient consideration defies belief and further underlines the view held by many clubs that the processes and behaviours of certain individuals must now be the subject of forensic examination.

"For our part, [Rangers' acting chairman] Douglas Park has already requested an independent investigation into the conduct of the executive.

"The SPFL appear to have acknowledged the need for an internal investigation - but only an independent investigation will provide satisfactory, credible answers.

"We repeat our call for the immediate suspension of [SPFL chief executive] Neil Doncaster and [legal advisor] Rod McKenzie pending the outcome of the independent investigation.

"It is imperative that constructive engagement begins immediately with members to evaluate all options for completing the 2019/20 Premiership season, including on the field of play. The SPFL must allow every opportunity to do so.

"There is precedent within Scottish football that a league must not be compromised by changing the rules during the course of the competition.

"The anger of our fans is understood and shared by our Board, who continue to examine all legal options available."

