Rangers ready to fund independent investigation into SPFL vote

Rangers could fund an independent investigation into the recent SPFL vote to end the lower league seasons

Interim Rangers chairman Douglas Park says the club are willing to pay for an independent investigation into the recent SPFL vote to end the lower league seasons, which could give the board authority to do likewise with the Premiership campaign.

The club had called for SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal adviser Rod McKenzie to be suspended after claiming they had received "alarming" evidence from a whistleblower and further alleging clubs were "bullied" into voting for the SPFL.

The SPFL rejected the claims last week, calling them "baseless, damaging and self-serving attacks". It says Rangers' dossier - which was sent to member clubs on Thursday - does not contain a "single shred of evidence" and dismissed the accusations made against Doncaster and McKenzie, saying "if Rangers have any good reason for (them) to be suspended, we have yet to see it".

Rangers need 32 clubs to back their call for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the vote and have offered to cover the costs of any such investigation.

The SPFL had previously warned about the financial implications for all Premiership clubs of undertaking such an investigation and the issue will be discussed at an EGM on Tuesday.

When asked if Rangers would be willing to cover the costs of the investigation, Park said: "Cost should never be a barrier to proper governance. If our resolution is passed on Tuesday we will be willing to fund the costs of an Independent Investigation covering the scope outlined in our resolution."

Park also said he had been encouraged by clubs who have contacted Rangers to offer their support, following the submission of their dossier.

"There's an apparent culture of fear, as we can see from the number of clubs that privately seem to have an issue with some of the things we have raised and those prepared to speak publicly," he said.

"I understand that, look at the way we have been treated."