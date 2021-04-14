Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague defender banned for 10 matches for 'racist behaviour' towards Glen Kamara

Kudela had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA also opened disciplinary proceedings against Kamara over their clash in the Europa League match last month; Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela; Rangers midfielder banned for three games

Wednesday 14 April 2021 15:14, UK

Rangers Glen Kamara grapples with Slavia Prague&#39;s Ondrej Kudela during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match at Ibrox
Image: Rangers' Glen Kamara grapples with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela during their Europa League match at Ibrox on March 18

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by UEFA for "racist behaviour" towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who will serve a three-game suspension.

Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18.

Kudela had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings, which ruled the Czech Republic international out of Slavia's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.

He will now be ineligible for the next nine games played by either Slavia in Europe or his country, potentially including this summer's European Championship.

Kamara has been suspended for three games after UEFA found him guilty of assaulting Kudela after the match at Ibrox.

    Also See:

