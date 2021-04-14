Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague defender banned for 10 matches for 'racist behaviour' towards Glen Kamara

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches by UEFA for "racist behaviour" towards Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, who will serve a three-game suspension.

Kamara alleged he was racially abused by Kudela during Rangers' Europa League last-16 match against Slavia Prague on March 18.

Kudela had been provisionally suspended for one match as UEFA opened disciplinary proceedings, which ruled the Czech Republic international out of Slavia's 1-1 draw at Arsenal last week.

He will now be ineligible for the next nine games played by either Slavia in Europe or his country, potentially including this summer's European Championship.

Kamara has been suspended for three games after UEFA found him guilty of assaulting Kudela after the match at Ibrox.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.