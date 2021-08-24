Rangers record positive coronavirus cases in testing ahead of Celtic match on Sunday

Rangers have confirmed they have received positive cases in their latest round of coronavirus testing, less than a week before they face Celtic in the first Old Firm match of the season.

Rangers travel to Armenia on Thursday to face Alashkert in the second leg of their Europa League qualifier, before they face Celtic in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

A club statement read: "Rangers can confirm that during our testing schedule, we have received positive COVID-19 tests.

"Those identified as positive are now in self isolation along with 'close contacts'.

"We have followed best practice in our procedures and protocols.

"From the outset of the pandemic, Rangers has worked closely with the Scottish Government and Scottish football to ensure the health of our staff is protected at all times. We will continue to do so."

More to follow...

This is a breaking Rangers news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

