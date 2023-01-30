Nicolas Raskin: Rangers set to sign Standard Liege midfielder

Nicolas Raskin is set to join Rangers, with the Ibrox club finalising a deal with Standard Liege for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old has been one of manager Michael Beale's top targets during this transfer window and will become Rangers' second January arrival following the signing of Todd Cantwell.

It is understood Raskin, who reportedly was attracting interest from several clubs across Europe too, will finalise his move in Glasgow ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Rangers also remain interested in Swansea forward Morgan Whittaker, with Beale confirming the club are in negotiations with various targets.

Rangers boss Michael Beale gave an update on potential new signings ahead of the win against St Johnstone

"There's a lot of noise around one or two players out there, so there are lots of things growing arms and legs that are maybe not so true," he said.

"All I would say is we are busy in the background. They are not the only two names we are looking at. I wouldn't be surprised if it's different names or no-one at all.

"I knew coming into the club that this window was around the corner but the club might have targets that don't fit in with my ideas or plans, and vice-versa, the ones I want might not be available now.

"We managed to get Todd and if we manage to get one or two of the names that you're mentioning - or one or two that you haven't quite got the scent on - then that will be great.

"If not, I think our squad is strong enough to get to the end of the season. So it's not like I am going to be devastated come next week if we don't get another one in.

"There's money to be spent but it's there to be spent on the right ones."

