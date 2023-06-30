Cyriel Dessers: Rangers agree deal in principle to sign Cremonese striker

Rangers have agreed a deal in principle to sign Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese.

The striker - who scored 10 goals last season - has been a key target for manager Michael Beale, as he closes in on a sixth summer signing.

It is understood that although the deal has not been signed yet, the Nigerian international should complete his move to Ibrox following an unsuccessful first bid - as reported by Sky Sports News earlier this month.

Beale has already added Abdallah Sima, Sam Lammers, Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell to his squad and is understood to be pleased with the business done by the club so far.

Rangers remain interested in Feyenoord striker Danilo - despite having a bid rejected - and Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd believes Rangers were getting closer to Celtic under Ange Postecoglou, but does Brendan Rodgers' arrival change things?

Rangers will start the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season with a trip to face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, in a game live on Sky Sports.

Michael Beale's side will then play the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round on either August 8 or 9, before returning to league action with the visit of Livingston to Ibrox on August 12. The second leg of their European tie will be played on August 15.

Should Rangers progress to the play-off round, the first leg will take place on either August 22 or 23, with the second leg on August 29 or 30.

The first two Old Firm games of the campaign will take place in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with the first on September 3 and the second on December 30. The third meeting before the split is scheduled for April 6.

The winter break will return on January 3, the day after Rangers host Kilmarnock, and will end on January 19.

Following the round of matches on April 13, the division splits in half, with the top six teams playing one another once and the bottom six teams doing the same. The final day of the season will take place on the weekend of May 18/19.

