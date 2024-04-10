Aberdeen manager search: Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin back in the running for job

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin is back in the running to be the next manager of Aberdeen, after initial approaches last month proved to be unsuccessful.

The Swede, who was interviewed prior to Barry Robson landing the job last year, has been the club's number one target throughout their latest recruitment process.

Aberdeen made an approach for Thelin last month, but it is believed he did not want to leave Elfsborg just as the Swedish league season was beginning.

But Sky Sports News understands he is reconsidering that stance and Aberdeen have left the door open, with a belief a deal could still be possible.

As it stands, though, any move is more likely to happen during the closed season, to have Thelin in place for next season rather than before the end of the current campaign.

Aberdeen would need to pay the Allsvenskan side a six-figure compensation fee to land their man should he agree to take the role.

Aberdeen have spoken to a number of other targets including Neil Lennon and Alex Neil.

