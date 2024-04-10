 Skip to content

Aberdeen manager search: Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin back in the running for job

The Dons are ninth in the Scottish Premiership; Neil Warnock left Aberdeen on March 9 after their Scottish Cup quarter-final win; Aberdeen would need to pay Elfsborg a six-figure compensation fee to land Jimmy Thelin should he agree to take the managerial role

Wednesday 10 April 2024 16:52, UK

Jimmy Thelin is currently head coach of Elfsborg
Image: Jimmy Thelin is currently head coach of Elfsborg

Elfsborg boss Jimmy Thelin is back in the running to be the next manager of Aberdeen, after initial approaches last month proved to be unsuccessful.

The Swede, who was interviewed prior to Barry Robson landing the job last year, has been the club's number one target throughout their latest recruitment process.

Aberdeen made an approach for Thelin last month, but it is believed he did not want to leave Elfsborg just as the Swedish league season was beginning.

But Sky Sports News understands he is reconsidering that stance and Aberdeen have left the door open, with a belief a deal could still be possible.

As it stands, though, any move is more likely to happen during the closed season, to have Thelin in place for next season rather than before the end of the current campaign.

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - MARCH 09: Aberdeen Manager Neil Warnock celebrates at full time during a Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium, on March 09, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Image: Neil Warnock left Aberdeen on March 9 after just 34 days as interim boss at Pittodrie

Aberdeen would need to pay the Allsvenskan side a six-figure compensation fee to land their man should he agree to take the role.

Aberdeen have spoken to a number of other targets including Neil Lennon and Alex Neil.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Journalist and Aberdeen fan Graham Hunter said he was 'brutally upset' Warnock was appointed at the club and backed the decision to take time over finding a new manager

