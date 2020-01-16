Daniel Stendel says Hearts have shown no one disrespect in their departures

0:47 Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says the club's precarious league position means they have to overhaul the squad as quickly as they can Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says the club's precarious league position means they have to overhaul the squad as quickly as they can

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has hit back at claims the club have handled the departure of a number of players and staff poorly, claiming no one has been disrespected.

It follows Glenn Whelan's accusations in the Irish Independent the club were 'amateurish' by terminating his contract early, claiming Stendel had 'thrown him under bus'.

The 35-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements despite only joining the club on a season-long deal from Aston Villa in the summer.

Similarly, outgoing coach Jon Daly has called Stendel 'embarrassing' for suggestions he could not trust many of the staff he inherited when he took over as manager last month.

But with the side struggling at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, Stendel insists a squad overhaul this transfer window is necessary - but every outgoing has been handled sensitively.

1:10 Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has said he cannot change the club's fortunes alone after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has said he cannot change the club's fortunes alone after suffering a 2-0 home defeat to Hibernian

"Of course, it's not easy and no one is happy about the situation but I can't wait six weeks, seven weeks, eight weeks, and then look," Stendel said.

"We have a short time and in the first two weeks of my arrival we had five games so I could only concentrate on those games and training.

"From outside it may look bad but we've tried to give every player respect and help find the best way forward for both sides.

"I have not heard any bad talk from Jon Daly, Glenn Whelan and I feel I do the best for all the staff.

"At every club you will find decisions that both sides are not entirely happy with but we must do what is best for Hearts."

Christophe Berra says he is "hurt and angry" after being told he can leave Hearts

'I've tried my best with Berra'

Another player who looks set to leave Tynecastle is captain Christophe Berra, who has said he is 'hurt and angry' at being told he is surplus to requirement.

The 34-year-old has been a mainstay for Hearts in recent seasons but was dropped by new manager Stendel in December.

However, Stendel has once again defended his stance and how he has dealt with the situation.

"I know what Christophe (Berra) has done for this club over the past two-and-a-half years and everyone has given him the respect he deserves to find the best way through," Stendel added.

"The feeling is he will not play as much in the second half of the season so I spoke to him to let him decide what's best for him to do.

"He's old enough and experienced enough to make those decisions and I can say I have tried my best."