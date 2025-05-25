 Skip to content

Stuart Kettlewell: Kilmarnock set to appoint former Motherwell and Ross County boss to replace Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock have been searching for a new manager since Derek McInnes left for Hearts; former Motherwell and Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell impressed Rugby Park chiefs during his interview; Killie finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership last season

By Sahil Jaidka & Gordon Duncan

Sunday 25 May 2025 15:23, UK

KILMARNOCK, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Motherwell Manager Stuart Kettlewell during a cinch Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Motherwell at Rugby Park, on February 25, 2023, in Kilmarnock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Image: Stuart Kettlewell is set to be named Kilmarnock manager

Kilmarnock are set to appoint Stuart Kettlewell as their new manager, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Motherwell and Ross County boss will replace Derek McInnes, who left Rugby Park to join Hearts on Monday.

Kettlewell, 40, has been out of work since leaving Fir Park in January.

Sky Sports News understands Killie chiefs were keen to act quickly and replace McInnes, with Motherwell and Dundee among those also searching for new managers.

It is believed the club interviewed around six candidates after whittling down an extensive list of options, with Kettlewell impressing Rugby Park bosses.

Former Kilmarnock forward Steven Naismith and Scotland assistant John Carver had been linked with the post.

Kilmarnock finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership this season, having also been in Europe at the start of the campaign.

