Stuart Kettlewell: Kilmarnock set to appoint former Motherwell and Ross County boss to replace Derek McInnes
Kilmarnock have been searching for a new manager since Derek McInnes left for Hearts; former Motherwell and Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell impressed Rugby Park chiefs during his interview; Killie finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership last season
Sunday 25 May 2025 15:23, UK
Kilmarnock are set to appoint Stuart Kettlewell as their new manager, Sky Sports News understands.
The former Motherwell and Ross County boss will replace Derek McInnes, who left Rugby Park to join Hearts on Monday.
Kettlewell, 40, has been out of work since leaving Fir Park in January.
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Eighty per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports
Sky Sports News understands Killie chiefs were keen to act quickly and replace McInnes, with Motherwell and Dundee among those also searching for new managers.
It is believed the club interviewed around six candidates after whittling down an extensive list of options, with Kettlewell impressing Rugby Park bosses.
- Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports app
- Free-to-watch Scottish Premiership highlights
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk
Former Kilmarnock forward Steven Naismith and Scotland assistant John Carver had been linked with the post.
Kilmarnock finished ninth in the Scottish Premiership this season, having also been in Europe at the start of the campaign.
Sky Sports to show 215 live PL games from next season
From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.
And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.